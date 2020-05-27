PHOTOS: Two suspects break-in, steal computers at property owned business in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole several computers at a Berkshire Health Systems owned business.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, over a month ago, two individuals were captured on surveillance spending an incredible amount of time looking for specific items to take. Police suspect the two appeared to be knowledgable about computers and also had a dog along with them during the burglary. The dog looked to be a smaller terrier with black fur and thin with a tail curved upward.

Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

Based on surveillance, one suspects appeared to have dark hair with a short beard and wore eyeglasses. The suspect was also wearing a baseball cap, Nike sweatshirt, dark pants and sneakers with a dark backpack.

The second suspect appeared to have lighter hair with no beard and wore a bandana like covering on his head. At the beginning of the burglary, he wore a dark Northface jacket but later took off both the jacket and the head covering and wore a white t-shirt.

Anyone who can identify the two men or have any information is asked to contact Pittsfield police at 413-448-9705. Information could also be provided anonymously by calling 413-448-9706 or texting your message to TIP-411.

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: