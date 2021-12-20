PHOTOS: West Springfield drag racing incident leads to injuries

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A drag racing incident has lead to multiple people being treated for injuries in West Springfield.

According to a statement issued by the West Springfield Fire Department, vehicles drag racing led to a car crashing into the corner of a building. The people inside the car were treated for injuries at the crash site, and were then taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

No additional information ahs been released at this time. WWLP will continue to update this story as more information is released.