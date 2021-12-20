PHOTOS: West Springfield drag racing incident leads to injuries

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A drag racing incident has lead to multiple people being treated for injuries in West Springfield.

According to a statement issued by the West Springfield Fire Department, vehicles drag racing led to a car crashing into the corner of a building. The people inside the car were treated for injuries at the crash site, and were then taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

No additional information ahs been released at this time. WWLP will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories