PHOTOS: Westfield police looking for two men who allegedly stole a wallet

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify two men who allegedly stole a wallet.









Courtesy: Westfield Police Department

The two men worked together to distract the victim in order to steal the wallet from her purse. One of the men pretended to ask her about the item while the other man took the wallet. The men then used the victim’s credit cards at different stores.

Anyone with information on the two men is asked to contact Detective Coach at 413-642-9388.

The Westfield Police Department also recommends that people keep their wallets or other valuables close by while shopping and not leave them unattended in the cart.