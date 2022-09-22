NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley man was found guilty on Wednesday of indecent assault and battery on a patient.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Northwestern District Attorney’s Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 42-year-old Edward Kostek was convicted by a jury after a two-day trial in Northampton District Court. He was charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a patient in his care in January of 2019.

Kostek was a physical therapist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services located on 8 Atwood Drive in Northampton while treating a patient for neck injuries sustained in a car crash. An investigation began when the patient reported being assaulted to Cooley Dickinson personnel and the Northampton Police Department. He was arraigned on the charges in July of 2020.

The victim testified that Kostek inappropriately touched her in private areas during three sessions.

“The defendant abused his position of trust and care. The survivor showed great strength in coming forward,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington. “Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to report these crimes to their local police departments or the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.”

Kostek is scheduled to be sentenced on September 27.