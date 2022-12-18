HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22news follow up now on another shooting in Holyoke. The District Attorney has identified the victim killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the area of Pine and Sargeant Streets.

According to Holyoke Captain Moriarty officers were called to reports of shots fired around 8:20p.m. Wednesday night. When officers got there, the located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.



The Hampden District Attorney has identified the victim as 49-year-old Luis Ramos of Holyoke.

First aid was provided and Ramos was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

The investigation continues with help from state police.