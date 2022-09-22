PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Pittsfield brothers were found guilty in connection with the 2019 murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, after more than two weeks of trial, a jury found 26-year-old Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco and 22-year-old Carlos Pascual-Polanco guilty of murder in the first degree, two counts of possession of a firearm without an FID, two counts of possession of ammunition without an FID, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Pittsfield Police were called for a possible gunshot victim around 2 a.m. on January 20, 2019. Officers found Salois’ body outside a home on Edward Avenue near Elm Street. The DA says the brothers operated a marijuana distribution operation through a fake social media account and used that to lure Salois, of Dalton, from an Edward Avenue home in Pittsfield and shot him in the back.

The investigation revealed that the brothers planned methods to avoid prosecution and were arrested on April 5, 2019. More than 30 witnesses were called during the trial to prove that the brothers committed premeditated murder.

The Pascual-Polanco brothers face a life sentence without the possibility of parole. They will be sentenced at a later date. The third suspect, 24-year-old Dasean Smith of Pittsfield is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.

“I send my condolences to Jaden’s loved ones. While nothing will bring him back, I am grateful that there is a measure of accountability for his cruel and senseless murder. This was the first homicide of my administration, and I am proud of the investigators and the trial team for their compelling presentation of the evidence that ultimately led to these convictions. Gun violence has no place in our community,” said DA Andrea Harrington.