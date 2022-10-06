PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Pittsfield brothers were sentenced to prison in connection with the 2019 murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 26-year-old Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco and 22-year-old Carlos Pascual-Polanco were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday. Both were found guilty of murder in the first degree, two counts of possession of a firearm without an FID, two counts of possession of ammunition without an FID, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Pittsfield Police were called for a possible gunshot victim around 2 a.m. on January 20, 2019. Officers found Salois’ body outside a home on Edward Avenue near Elm Street. The DA says the brothers operated a marijuana distribution operation through a fake social media account and used that to lure Salois, of Dalton, from an Edward Avenue home in Pittsfield and shot him in the back.

The investigation revealed that the brothers planned methods to avoid prosecution and were arrested on April 5, 2019. More than 30 witnesses were called during the trial to prove that the brothers committed premeditated murder.

“I send my condolences to Jaden’s loved ones, and I admire their courage in delivering their powerful victim impact statements to the court. Jaden is gone but lives on in the hearts of those who loved him, and I hope this measure of accountability supports his family,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I thank the Pittsfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police for their investigation into this senseless homicide, and I am proud of the trial team for their presentation of the facts to the jury.”

The third suspect, 24-year-old Dasean Smith of Pittsfield is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.