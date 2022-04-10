PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Over the past several months, the West Unit of the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET West) and the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force (BCLETF) investigated heroin distribution in Pittsfield. A resulting search warrant was issued for the apartments of Ryan Henault, 24, and Noah Lewis, 18, each located at 46 Clinton Avenue in Pittsfield.

Ryan Henault, 24. (Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

Early Thursday morning, members of CINRET West and BCLETF executed both warrants in the separate apartments. Officers found nearly 30 grams of suspected cocaine and 24 grams of suspected heroin, assorted pills that police believe are controlled narcotics, a stolen Sturm Ruger .38 caliber revolver loaded with five rounds, a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds, a Jennings J-22 .22 caliber pistol loaded with six rounds, assorted ammunition, and around $12,000.

Henault was charged with:

Possession of a Class E narcotic

Illegal possession of a firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

Possession of a firearm by a person with a prior violent crime/drug conviction

Improper Storage of a firearm

Noah Lewis, 18. (Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

Lewis was charged with:

Trafficking in heroin or fentanyl

Trafficking in cocaine

Illegal possession of a firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm (two counts)

Receiving stolen property under $1,200

The two men were arrested and booked at the Pittsfield Police Department. No word was offered on which correctional facility they are being held in at this time.