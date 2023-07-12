PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has been arraigned on a series of charges, including kidnapping and multiple counts of aggravated assault and battery.

Justin T. Brady, 48, was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court last Wednesday, where he was charged with the following:

Violation of Restraining Order, 2 counts

Aggravated Assault and Battery, 2 counts

Breaking and Entering Nighttime with Intent to Commit Felony

Unarmed Burglary with Assault on Occupant

Kidnapping

Violation of a Restraining Order

Intimidation of a Witness

Reckless Endangerment of a Child

The charges against Brady spanned multiple dates, with offenses committed between January 4, 2023, and March 4, 2023. During this period, Brady violated a restraining order that had been issued to keep him away from a shared residence with the victims.

The victims include an adult and a young child who share a relationship with Brady. The events leading to Brady’s arraignment involved a series of incidents.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, in the first instance, between January and March, Brady violated the restraining order by repeatedly sending text messages to the adult victim.

A subsequent incident on the evening of March 5th prompted a concerned resident from a neighboring street to contact the Pittsfield Police. The resident reported seeing a person dressed in black, carrying a flashlight, and behaving suspiciously. When officers arrived they found Brady, matching the description given, and he admitted to spying on the adult victim due to his belief that she was involved in a romantic relationship with another person.

On May 9th at around 4:30 a.m., the adult victim woke up to find Brady shining a flashlight directly in her face. Over the course of two hours, Brady physically assaulted the adult victim while she attempted to protect herself and the child victim. The assault caused severe head injuries, including temporary blindness in one eye, according to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office.

Brady allegedly forcibly prevented the victims from leaving the house, as well as tearing the phone from the wall to prevent the adult victim’s attempts to call for help. When an unrelated person entered the victims’ residence later that morning, the adult victim was able to seek assistance. The individual was immediately asked to call the police, leading to Brady’s discovery of hiding in the victim’s basement upon their arrival.

Brady is being held in the Berkshire House of Corrections without the right to bail pending a hearing on the Commonwealth’s Dangerousness Motion, scheduled for July 25th.