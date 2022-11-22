PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are investigating a shots fired incident on Onota Street Monday night.

Around 7:42 p.m., officers were called to Onota Street for a SpotSpotter activation. When officers arrived, they talked to a resident that told them a man wearing all black clothing was seen running from the area after they heard gunshots. The suspect was heading towards Chestnut Street.

A home on Onota Street was damaged by several gunshots and ballistic evidence of a shooting was found. A Pittsfield Police K9 Unit attempted to track down the suspect but no arrests were made.

The road was closed for an hour as officers conducted their investigation. They are still reviewing video surveillance of the area but believe this incident was not random.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9705 or 413-448-9706. You can also send a text message to 847411 by texting “PITTIP” and your message.