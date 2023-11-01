PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was arraigned in court for allegedly attempting to entice a child on Facebook.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old James Wojtkowski allegedly contacted a North Adams 14-year-old girl on Facebook between April 29th and 30th. During their conversations, Wojtkowski asked about her sexual history, wanting to perform sexual acts on her, and sent nude pictures of himself. He even asked the girl about where she went to school, where she lived, and if she could sneak out of her house.

Wojtkowski then arranged to meet the girl at a location. Throughout the exchange, Wojtkowski was in fact talking with an undercover North Adams police officer. When he arrived at the designated location, he was met by the North Adams Police.

Wojtkowski was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on October 25th and is being charged with dissemination of matter harmful to a minor and enticing a child under 16. His bail was set at $25,000 under the condition of no unsupervised contact direct and indirect with children under 18, except biological children or grandchildren.