Pittsfield man arrested after shooting in front of officer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has been arrested after a police officer observed a car with a man on the hood shooting at a home on Linden Street Monday night.

According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Michael Maddalena, around 8:35 p.m. on Monday night an officer saw a vehicle drive down Linden Street with a man on the hood and shoot at a home at least five times. When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the man ran off through several backyards.

Officers began a search in the area when they found a man on Robbins Avenue with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was found to be the same person in the shooting and identified as 37-year-old Jesus Lugo of Pittsfield. Lugo was arrested and taken to the hospital for the gunshot wound.

The driver, identified only as a woman, is not cooperating with police, according to Lieutenant Maddalena. The incident is not believed to be a random act. Casings found on Linden Street were recovered from the area.

During the investigation, another shooting occurred around 12:53 a.m. Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported and is also under investigation.

Anyone with information on either incidents are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9705 or you can text a tip by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411).