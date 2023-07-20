PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was arrested after a shooting incident in a parking lot early Thursday morning.

According to a news release from Lieutenant John Soules, at around 2 a.m. officers were called to the Berkshire Crossing Parking Lot located at 555 Hubbard Avenue for a report of two shooting victims. Upon arrival, officers provided medical aid to the men, and they were then taken to Berkshire Medical Center.

The investigation revealed that 19-year-old Ryan Starbird of Pittsfield discharged a firearm inside a vehicle within the parking lot which caused gunshot injuries to both Starbird and another adult man from Pittsfield. One shell casing was located. Starbird was arrested in connection with the shooting and will be taken to court once released from the hospital.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Pittsfield Police Detective Murphy at 413-448-9700 extension 582 or report a tip anonymously at 413-448-9706, or text PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).