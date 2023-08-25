PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was arrested for allegedly selling heroin and in possession of an illegal firearm.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, Pittsfield Police arrested Jarrel Hall on Thursday as he was sitting on the back porch of Hamlin Street. When police approached, he had his hand in an Adidas string bag and with a .25 caliber handgun next to him.

Police seized the following:

Approximately $4,900 in cash

Approximately 290 bags of heroin (street value of $1,500)

Left over packaging from heroin packs

.25 caliber Raven, with a loaded round in the chamber

5 additional rounds in the magazine

Hall was arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court and is being held on $100,000 cash bail on the following charges:

Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class A Substance, Subsequent Offense

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, Subsequent Offense

Armed Career Criminal (Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Convictions of Violent or Drug Crimes)

Possession of a Fiarmarm in a Felony

Possession of a Firearm Without a License

Possession of a Loaded Firearm Without a License

Improper Storage of a Firearm