Pittsfield man arrested for armed robbery at Mobil Mart

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly robbed a Mobil Mart with a knife Wednesday night.

According to Pittsfield Lieutenant Gary Travers, 33-year-old Douglas Slier was arrested Thursday night. Slier has been charged with one count of Armed Robbery and will be arraigned on Friday at Central Berkshire District Court.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, officers were called to the Mobil Mart at 580 North Street for an armed robbery. The clerk told police the suspect came into the store with a knife and demanded money from the register. The suspect then allegedly reached over the counter and grabbed an undetermined amount of cash before leaving the store on foot.

