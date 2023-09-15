PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a Pittsfield man suspected of a deadly stabbing on Melville Street Tuesday night.

On Thursday, 27-year-old Josiah Helmer of Pittsfield was arrested on an outstanding warrant and has been charged with the murder of a 42-year-old Pittsfield man. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

According to Pittsfield Police, officers were called to the intersection of Melville Street and First Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he later died.

Pittsfield Police, State Police assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office identified a person of interest within 48 hours of investigating the incident.

Police are still looking for any additional information. You can contact the detective bureau at 413-448-9706, or text PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).