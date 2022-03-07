PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A police department in New Jersey assisted in the arrest of a suspect for allegedly shooting a man in Pittsfield.

According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules, 42-year-old Terrell Ortiz was arrested in Trenton, New Jersey after he was identified as the shooter in an incident on Thursday. Ortiz allegedly shot a 34-year-old man who he knew in Pittsfield. The victim is expected to be okay.

Ortiz was charged with assault and battery by discharging a firearm for his role in the shooting.