PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and threatening her with a large knife.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to a home in the 400 block of Tyler Street for a report of a man holding a woman hostage at gunpoint.

The investigation revealed that a man had broken into the home and threatened a resident with a large knife. After crews arrived, they saw a suspect running away from the home and was quickly arrested. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Jada Lopez of Pittsfield.

Lopez is being charged with one count of Home Invasion, and additional charges might be added. This incident is believed to not have been a random act.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Bassett at 413-448-9700 extension 529. Information can also be given anonymously at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).