PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, a Pittsfield resident has been convicted on all charges for stabbing two individuals in 2021 at Berkshire Superior Court.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Josh Lofink who is in his late 30s is allegedly held responsible for a stabbing that was reported at 10:30 pm on September 16, 2021, in the area of Tyler Street and Curtis Terrace. When the officers arrived, they found several vehicles in the roadway and two male victims with stab wounds, identified as Ernest Ferry and Jamie Hassan. Both victims suffered serious injuries and were immediately transferred to Berkshire Medical Center. The tires of two of the involved vehicles were damaged.

Ferry and Hassan’s wounds were so serious that they still have an impact on their day-to-day activities. Many onlookers who were present helped the victims and raised awareness of the region where Lofink went after the tragedy. Even though some witnesses and victims testified out of fear for their lives, their cooperation made the legal system work.

Lofink has now been convicted of 2 counts of Mayhem; 2 counts of Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (knife) causing Serious Bodily Injury; and 2 counts of Vandalism (slashing tires on a car).

Lofink has a long criminal history in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and California. On Tuesday, March 14th, a sentencing hearing is to be held.