PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dana Hubbard, Jr., 35, of Pittsfield, was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on Wednesday, July 5, for multiple charges related to drug possession and the illegal possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from two separate offenses that occurred on July 8, 2022, and April 12, 2023.

During the July 8, 2022 incident, Pittsfield Police approached Hubbard outside Jake’s Variety on West Housatonic Street, where he admitted to having drugs on his person. A subsequent search revealed heroin, cocaine, and cash, all packaged for distribution.

On April 12, 2023, Pittsfield Police conducted surveillance near the Onota Lake boat ramp following complaints of disturbances in the area. Officers noticed a vehicle at the far end of the parking lot and approached it. Hubbard, the driver, identified himself. Upon closer inspection, police discovered a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun wedged between the driver seat and center console. According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, Upon search of the vehicle police recovered multiple items including:

A black satchel located on the driver’s seat

A large black satchel located on the driver’s seat

Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun located in between driver’s seat and center console

Glock magazine located inside the Glock handgun

3 loose rounds of .45 caliber ammunition located on the driver seat, black satchel and large satchel

8 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition loaded into the Glock handgun

$672 cash located on Hubbard’s person

Five-dollar bill containing hard white substances located in driver door handle

2, one-dollar bills containing hard white substance located in the driver’s door jam

9 Glassine wax bags containing purple powder located on the driver’ seat

A bundle of glassine wax bags containing purple powder located in the driver’s door jam

Loose hard white substance located on the driver’s floor board

2 glass cylinders with residue (1 on the driver’s floorboard and one in a black satchel)

Scale weight located in the black satchel

Dealer blowouts with residue located in the black satchel

Digital scale with white residue located in the black satchel

iPhone located on the driver’s seat

Motorola Cellphone located in a black satchel

Samsung S7 Galaxy located in the black satchel

Samsung cellphone located on driver floor board

Gabapentin located in center console

Anabolic steroid located in the center console

2 Visa debit cards (neither in Hubbard’s name) in the black satchel

2 Mass DTA cards (neither in Hubbard’s name) in the black satchel

Hubbard now faces charges that include:

Possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute

Illegal possession of a firearm

Possession of ammunition

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance

During the arraignment, Judge Agostini set bail at $10,000 cash without prejudice.

These charges highlight the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat drug-related offenses and the illegal possession of firearms in the community. The case will proceed through the Berkshire Superior Court as the investigation continues.