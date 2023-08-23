PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has been found guilty for 13 counts, including possession of large capacity firearm.

Jason McFadden, 43, was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on Wednesday, in which honorable Judge Hogan found him guilty for possessing a large capacity weapon. And having a large capacity firearm while committing a felony could get you life in prison.

Courtesy of Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office

Faden was found guilty for the following:

Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Weapon (1 Count)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (3 Counts)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (1 Count)

Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (1 Count)

Improper Storage of a Firearm (3 Counts)

Illegal Ownership of a Firearm (3 Counts)

Possession of cocaine with the Intent to Distribute (1 Count)

On the other hand, McFadden was not found guilty of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Improper Storage of a Firearm, and Illegal Ownership of a Firearm. Three not guilty verdicts were tied to the weapon found at 100 Daniels Avenue.

The Berkshire County Drug Task Force and the Commonwealth Interdiction Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 98 Daniels Avenue on September 28, 2018. (98 Daniels Avenue is an apartment in a residential house.) McFadden and another person were found in a bedroom.

Officers cleared the basement after executing the search warrant for anyone who might have posed a threat to law enforcement investigators. They found an internal basement door that led to 100 Daniels Avenue, an adjacent apartment. An individual from 98 Daniels Avenue could have fled to the adjoining 100 Daniels Avenue apartment since the door was unlocked. The officers then had probable cause to search 100 Daniels Avenue.

98 Daniels Avenue yielded the following results:

Approximately $64,000 in cash

Multiple cellular phones

4 firearms including one large capacity firearm (all loaded with a bullet in the chamber)

Drug distribution paraphernalia (including 6 digital scales)

Two sets of keys containing car keys and miscellaneous keys including one key that opened a lock box containing 1 firearm

Residency paperwork for Jason McFadden and the second individual

The search of 100 Daniels Avenue yielded:

1 firearm (loaded with a bullet in the chamber)

3 cellular phones

Drug distribution paraphernalia

A leather shoulder holster with ammunition pouch (which fit one of the firearms located in the apartment)

Residency paperwork for Timothy McFadden (Jason’s brother)

District Attorney Shugrue stated, “McFadden is a dangerous criminal who brought violence to not just Berkshire County but the Northeast as well. His arrest records show he distributed drugs beyond Massachusetts. With this guilty verdict, our community is now a safer place to live and also lessens the flow of drugs and guns into our county.”

The Berkshire Attorney’s office states that McFadden has a long criminal history in New York. He’s been convicted of drug distribution, significant possession of controlled substances, and felony possession of loaded firearms. As a result of the above charges, McFadden served time in New York.

The Commonwealth was represented by Marianne Shelvey, first assistant district attorney. Pittsfield Police Department, Berkshire County Drug Task Force, and Commonwealth Interdiction Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team were involved in the case.

The sentencing will happen after the bifurcated jury waived trial on September 6, 2023. According to Berkshire Attorney’s Office, Jason McFadden is an armed career criminal with previous convictions for three violent crimes or serious drug offenses. There’s a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison without parole for this charge.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.