PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has been found guilty of a shooting in 2018 at the Ashley Reservoir that killed 19-year-old Nicholas Carnevale of Cheshire.

Following a three-week trial, a jury at the Berkshire Superior Court found 27-year-old Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez of Pittsfield guilty for shooting Carnevale on August 21, 2018. Delvalle-Rodriguez and other suspects pulled Carnevale from a vehicle, assaulted him, and then shot him in the head.

He has been found guilty on the following charges:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury

Two counts of armed kidnapping

Two counts of assault and battery

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

“I thank the jurors for their careful deliberation, the State Police for an exhaustive investigation, and the trial team for supporting the victims and for skillfully presenting the evidence that ultimately resulted in these convictions,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I am relieved for the Carnevale family, who endured a court process that was significantly extended due to the COVID-19 court shutdowns with grace and continue to support Nick’s recovery. I hope these just convictions support Nick in his healing from the pain these defendants inflicted upon him.”

His sentencing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Kevin Nieves, 22, and Daquan Douglas, 28, both from Pittsfield, were also found guilty in March for the deadly shooting. Christopher Frazier, 22, of Pittsfield was acquitted of similar charges.