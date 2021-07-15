Pittsfield man found guilty in connection with firearm and drug trafficking charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Pittsfield was found guilty in connection with firearm and drug trafficking charges Wednesday.

A jury in Springfield federal court convicted 43-year-old Elvins Sylvestre of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking felony.

Sylvestre was arrested in November 2019 with possession of heroin and cocaine. He was also found with a handgun and over 40 rounds of ammunition. Sylvestre was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a prior felony conviction.

Sylvestre faces a sentence of up to life in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 19.

