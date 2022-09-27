PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Pittsfield man has been found guilty of single counts of assault and battery on a family or household member and strangulation.

Korey Laviscount, age 37, was arrested after an incident on November 11, 2021, where he assaulted a person during an argument. According to the prosecution, the victim attempted to leave during the argument but Laviscount pulled the victim to the ground and strangled them.

“I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for their response and investigation. Strangulation is a key

indicator of potential lethality, and my office prioritizes prosecuting domestic violence and strangulation

cases,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I thank the victim for courageously testifying and the jury for carefully considering the facts and holding

this defendant accountable.”

Central Berkshire District Court Judge Jennifer Tyne sentenced him to serve one year at the Berkshire County House of Correction.