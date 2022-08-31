PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Pittsfield man who pled guilty on embezzlement charges has been sentenced to serve two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction with an additional two years of probation after release, and must pay restitution.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, Curtis stole approximately $220,00 from his employer. Investigators found that between Feb. 27, 2018, and Oct. 26, 2018, Curtis wrote 103 cashier checks totaling approximately $220,000 from an unauthorized account for various personal uses.

Leonard Curtis, 27, pled guilty on Aug. 1 to a single count of embezzlement from a bank, three counts of forgery of a check, three counts of uttering a false check, and a single count of larceny over $1,200 by a single scene.