PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was found guilty on Friday in connection with stabbing two people in September 2021.

According to a news release from Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Julia Sabourin, Joshua Lofink was found guilty in Berkshire Superior Court to the following charges:

Mayhem, 2 counts

Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury ( Knife), 2 counts

Vandalism (slashing tires on a car), 2 counts

On September 16, 2021, at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a motor vehicle crash and multiple stabbing victims in the area of Tyler Street and Curtis Terrace. Two stabbing victims were located and taken to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries.

With the assistance of many bystanders, police arrested Joshua Lofink. The injuries that the victims suffered continue to affect their daily lives.

Lofink has an extensive criminal history in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and California, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. Lofink is scheduled to be sentenced on March 14th.