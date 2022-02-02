Pittsfield man identified in homicide on King Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has died after a homicide incident Tuesday night on King Street in Pittsfield.

According to Berkshire County District Attorney Spokesperson Andy McKeever, Pittsfield police were called to King Street around 11:39 p.m. Tuesday night for a 911 call. They found 39-year-old Jeric Black of Pittsfield suffering from a serious injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital but has died.

The cause and manner of Black’s death is still being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. State Police assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsfield Fire Department, and District Attorney Andrea Harrington assisted in the incident.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9705