PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has pleaded guilty to several charges including breaking and entering, motor vehicle larceny and theft.

Robert Dondi, 50, of Pittsfield was sentenced up to seven years in prison for the following 12 charges:

Breaking and entering nighttime for felony (two counts)

Breaking and entering daytime for felony

Larceny from a building (two counts)

Receiving stolen property (two counts)

Motor vehicle, receive stolen

Motor vehicle, larceny of, subsequent off (two counts)

Common and notorious thief (two counts)

The charges stem from two separate incidents. On May 27, 2022, officers were called to the Cumberland Farms on Dalton Ave. for a report of a man sleeping in a car. Police ran the license plate and discovered it was stolen. Dondi was identified as the driver and admitted he knew the car was stolen but claimed he did not steal it.

He was arrested and police found a black trash bag filled with stolen jewelry, gift cards, collector coins, and purses. The items were confirmed to be stolen property from incidents over the previous few days. It was also discovered that Dondi had broken into Haddad Nissan and stole a 2017 Subaru Outback, which was located several days later. Dondi was observed driving that vehicle to a salon where cash and salon products were stolen.

Then on October 31, 2022, less than 24 hours after Dondi was released from prison to a residential treatment facility, police were called to Unique Vape Shop on Dalton Ave. for a store alarm. A stolen black Chevrolet Silverado was reportedly involved and was later located on Merrill Road. Dondi was seen on surveillance cameras connecting him to the stolen vehicle and the vape shop break-in.

District Attorney Shugrue stated, “Theft in our community, even from one person, affects our entire community. Those who commit larceny must be held accountable.”