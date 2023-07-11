PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

In September 2021, the Pittsfield Police Department was called to 42 Bartlett Avenue due to a breaking and entering in progress. A suspect kicked in the door and attacked the resident with a box cutter. The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Mathew Marauszwski, ran away but was later arrested.

On Wednesday, Marauszwski pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery. According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, Marauszwski was sentenced to 419 days in the House of Corrections for Breaking and Entering served concurrently with 1 year and 54 days in the House of Corrections for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Marauszwski was also sentenced to 2 years probation after incarceration which includes mental health and substance treatment as well as alcohol and drug screenings.

Victim Witness Advocate, Tara Jones-Nutting, served on behalf of the District Attorney’s Office.