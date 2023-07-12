ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man pleads guilty to indecent assault and battery after assaulting a victim in her sleep.

On Monday, a Pittsfield man pleaded guilty to indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older. In January, 22-year-old Dylan Greene was invited to the victim’s apartment in Adams, but the victim woke up to find Greene assaulting her in the middle of the night.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, Greene was sentenced to 2.5 years in the House of Corrections, 18 months direct with a balance suspended for 4 years.

Greene will also be put on probation after incarceration with conditions of registering as a sex offender with the Sex Offender Registry Board, attending sex offender treatment, having no direct contact with the victim, and staying away from the victim’s home and place of employment.