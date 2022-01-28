Pittsfield man pleads guilty to manslaughter charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Pittsfield has pled guilty Friday in Berkshire Superior Court for manslaughter in connection with the murder of 34-year-old William Catalano.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Bruce Romano of Pittsfield pled guilty to manslaughter for the October 15, 2018 killing of Catalano. Romano is the third person responsible for Catalano’s death. Jason Sefton pled guilty to murder on December 1, 2021 and received a life sentence. Anthony Boone also pled guilty to manslaughter on February 10, 2020 and was sentenced 12 to 15 years in prison.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Catalano’s family, friends, and everyone who is devastated by this tragic loss. Mr. Catalano was a beloved and cherished member of our community and will always be remembered for bringing joy to the world. I hope these convictions bring Mr. Catalano’s family some closure and supports their healing,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I thank the Pittsfield Police Department and the State Police for their thorough and diligent investigation into this senseless attack.”

Romano, Sefton, and Boone attacked Catalano outside Robbins Avenue in 2018. Romano and Boone held Catalano while Sefton stabbed him. He died from his injuries at Berkshire Medical Center.