Pittsfield man pleads guilty to marijuana, tax offenses in federal court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man pleaded guilty in Springfield federal court Friday to marijuana and tax offenses.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Jacob Sweener pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and two counts of filing a false tax return.

A sentencing day has been scheduled for June 21, 2021.

Sweener is said to have admitted he conspired with others to distribute marijuana from 2013 to January 2017.

Authorities found 41 pounds of marijuana and over $69,000 in cash during a search of his home in January 2017. Sweener also filed false income tax returns for 2014 and 2015 by substantially under-reporting his income by more than $300,000 and failing to pay more than $90,000 that he owed in federal income taxes.

Sweener could spend more than eight years in prison for those charges, a lifetime of supervised release, fines of more than $250,000, and forfeiture.