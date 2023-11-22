PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A 48-year-old Pittsfield man was sentenced to seven to ten years in prison for multiple rape charges. Dean Giftos pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child with force and four counts of aggravated rape of a child.

The indictment alleges that Giftos sexually assaulted a child for approximately nine to ten years. Giftos confessed to the crimes without a prior investigation.

In addition to the prison sentence, Giftos will serve three years of probation, during which he must have no contact with the victim. He will also not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors and must attend sex offender treatment. If he violates probation, Giftos would face a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison.