PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man surrendered for sentencing on Thursday after being convicted for allegedly distributing cocaine in 2009.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Robert Jessamy of Pittsfield appeared in court on Thursday and allowed a stay in sentencing initially scheduled for December 19 to allow Jessamy to attend to family matters.

Jessamy was previously convicted of the distribution of Cocaine on February 20, 2009.

The charges and sentences are as follows:

Count(s) CHARGE(S): SENTENCE: 1 Trafficking In Cocaine 8-10 years in State Prison 2 Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law To Wit: Trafficking In Cocaine Nolle Prosse 3 Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law, To Wit: Trafficking In Cocaine 8-10 years in State Prison concurrent with Count 1 4 Trafficking In Heroin Class C 8-10 years in State Prison concurrent with Count 1 5 Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law, To Wit: Trafficking In Heroin Nolle Prosse 6 Possess Oxycodone W/Intent To Distribute 8-10 years in State Prison concurrent with Count 1 7 Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law, To Wit: Possession Of Oxycodone With Intent To Distribute Nolle Prosse 8 Armed Career Felon 8-10 years in State Prison concurrent with Count 1 9 Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Felony Nolle Prosse 10 Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Felony Nolle Prosse 11 Receiving Stolen Property Over $250 Previously dismissed by Court upon Defense motion on 10/17/2019 12 Illegal Ownership Of A Firearm, Rifle, Or Shotgun (as enhanced by Armed Career Felon) 8-10 years in State Prison concurrent with Count 1 (as enhanced by ACCA) 13 Illegal Ownership Of A Firearm, Rifle, Or Shotgun (as enhanced by Armed Career Felon) 8-10 years in State Prison concurrent with Count 1 (as enhanced by ACCA) 14 Possession Of Ammunition Without A Firearm Identification Card 2 years House of Correction concurrent with Count 1 15 Possession Of Ammunition Without A Firearm Identification Card 2 years House of Correction concurrent with Count 1 16 Improper Storage Of A Firearm, Rifle, Or Shotgun 1.5 years House of Correction concurrent with Count 1 Berkshire District Attorney’s Office

In 2017, members of the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force started to investigate individuals that were allegedly operating a drug trafficking organization in Berkshire County. Jessamy and a second individual were identified as the people of interest, and the investigation revealed that Jessamy was arranging the purchase, sale, and distribution of significant narcotics along with the second individual.

Surveillance footage identified a meeting of the two suspects, where Jessamy arrived in a Lexus GS 350 and the second individual in a Toyota Corolla. The second individual got into Jessamy’s vehicle.

Law enforcement conducted a lawful motor vehicle stop, where State Police Trooper Steven Hean observed a rectangular-shaped object inside a paper bag in plain view on the passenger’s seat that was consistent with one kilogram of cocaine. A backpack was then observed on the front passenger’s floor.

The two vehicles were then searched, and the object on the front passenger’s seat of the Lexus was found to have 991.13 grams of Cocaine. In the backpack was a bag that had $34,090 worth of cash inside. Jessamy had $2,355 cash on him, and the second individual had $430 cash on him. The total amount that was seized at the motor vehicle stop was $36,875.

After the motor vehicle stop, law enforcement performed a search of Jessamy’s residence. Investigators located the following items:

A black Glock 9mm, Model 43, semi-automatic handgun with 3 live rounds of ammunition in the magazine and a live round in the chamber

A Rossi, 38 calibers, 5-round revolver loaded with 5 live rounds of ammunition in the cylinder

A workstation consistent with those utilized for preparing quantities of narcotics for distribution

5 separate plastic baggies of approximately 100.89 grams of a powder that contained Heroin

8 individual baggies of roughly 200 grams of a substance that had Cocaine

Approximately thirty-one Oxycodone pills

Approximately $2,174 in cash.

3 separate bundles of cash totaling approximately $25,000.

2 digital scales

Indicators of narcotics distribution include unused plastic bags, unused sealing plastics, and elastics

2 plastic bags containing an off-white, rock-like substance

1 plastic bag containing a white, powdery substance.

A large black duffle bag containing multiple vacuum-sealed packages of green vegetable matter (consistent with Marijuana), a Protech ballistic vest, and a vacuum-sealing machine

Law enforcement then seized the bank accounts that were owned by Jessamy and a partner living in his residence after the motor vehicle stop and the residential search. A total of $73,944.59 was seized in total after the motor vehicle search, the search of his residence, and the seized bank accounts.