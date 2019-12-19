Pittsfield man sentenced to 12 to 18 years for aggravated rape

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man who was convicted of beating and raping a woman was sentenced Thursday for aggravated rape.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Anthony Miller was sentenced to state prison for 12 to 18 years for severely beating, strangling, and raping a woman multiple times as well as stopping her from leaving the home on March 15.

The judge sentenced Miller to concurrent time on charges of kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family or household member and witness intimidation.

According to the Berkshire DA the sentencing guideline calls for nine to 13 years in prison on the aggravated rape charge, but Assistant District Attorney Megan Tesoniero argued for 18 to 20 years because of Miller’s long criminal record of domestic violence. The defense asked for nine to 11 years.