Pittsfield man sentenced to prison for attacking woman with hammer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Pittsfield was sentenced to prison for breaking into a home and attacking a woman with a hammer.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Curtis McGrit was sentenced to serve five to seven years in state prison on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property over $250.

McGirt is also sentenced to serve concurrent time at the Berkshire County House of Correction on single counts of threat to commit a crime, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property.

On September 10, 2016, McGirt pushed in a screen window, damaging property inside a home, and assaulted the victim. He returned to the house later and struck the victim with a hammer.

“I thank the Pittsfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory for their

investigation into this violent assault. This conviction holds Mr. McGirt accountable for his actions and

provides the victim an opportunity to heal,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.