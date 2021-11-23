Pittsfield man sentenced to prison for distributing heroin

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Pittsfield was sentenced to prison for distributing heroin in Springfield federal court.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Eulises Rosado pleaded guilty to six counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced to 33 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Rosado was initially indicted in January 2019 and admitted to selling over 100 grams of heroin over a five-month period to a cooperating witness on six occasions between March and August 2017. On five of those occasions, the court said he sold the drugs from his home.

Assistance was provided by the Pittsfield, Springfield, West Springfield, Holyoke and Easthampton Police Departments.