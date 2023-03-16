PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, a Pittsfield man was sentenced to state prison for stabbing two people in September 2021.

Joshua Lofink was first found guilty on Friday in Berkshire Superior Court on all counts.

According to a news release from Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Julia Sabourin, Lofink was found guilty in Berkshire Superior Court to the following charges:

Mayhem, 2 counts

Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury ( Knife), 2 counts

Vandalism (slashing tires on a car), 2 counts

On September 16, 2021, at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to report of a disturbance involving a motor vehicle crash and multiple stabbing victims in the area of Tyler Street and Curtis Terrace. When the officers arrived, they found several vehicles in the roadway and two male victims with stab wounds, identified as Ernest Ferry and Jamie Hassan. They were later taken to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries.

With the assistance of many bystanders, police arrested Joshua Lofink. The injuries that the victims suffered continue to affect their daily lives.

A news release from District Attorney Shugrue’s Office states that Lofink has now been sentenced to 13-18 years on two counts of Mayhem by the Honorable Judge Agostini. The Judge then furthered his sentence to 10-15 years in state prison on two counts of Assault and Battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Additionally, 2-3 years in state prison on the count of vandalism, all concurrent with the Mayhem sentence.

District Attorney Shugrue stated, “This egregious crime which brought violence to our streets, scared our residents, and caused lasting trauma and physical injuries to the victims is intolerable. The people of Berkshire County have a right to feel safe in their communities.”

DA Shugrue continued, “The job of the District Attorney’s Office is to prosecute those who bring harm to our cities and towns, and it is one that I hold in the highest regard. I thank the victims for their bravery and cooperation and the jury for their service.”