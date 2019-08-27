Pittsfield man to spend five years in jail for 2018 shooting on Fenn St.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man will serve jail time for drug and firearm violations in connection to a shooting incident on Fenn Street in 2018.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Davon Kelly was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday. Kelly pleaded guilty to several charges related to a shooting outside of the former Lach’s Lounge on Fenn Street in Pittsfield and subsequent arrest.

The charges Kelly pled guilty to include single counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, illegal possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession of heroin, and armed career felon.

The DA’s Office said Kelly shot at several individuals during an altercation during the early morning hours of August 19, 2018. Kelly was arrested days later after police determined he was the shooter.

He will spend five years at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Cedar Junction and will also serve three years of probation afterward.