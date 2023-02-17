SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A nurse from Pittsfield has been sentenced for stealing fentanyl from a critical care patient.

Jessica Lotto, 37, of Pittsfield, was a nurse at Berkshire Medical Center in February 2019. Prosecutors say she entered the room of a sedated patient in the critical care unit and used a syringe to steal fentanyl from the patient’s IV line.

Lotto later admitted to taking the drug from the patient. On May 31, 2022, she pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, deceit or subterfuge.

She was sentenced to three months in prison and one year of supervised release.