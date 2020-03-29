Pittsfield PD investigates shooting that left victim shot in the foot

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One gunshot victim is injured after multiple shots were fired in Pittsfield Friday night.

Pittsfield Police Lt. Jeffery Bradford told 22News around 10:40 p.m., a ShotSpotter alerted officers to numerous rounds being fired in the 300 block of Fenn Street. Officers located shell castings along with a parked car and a nearby residence that was struck by bullets.

Bradford said Berkshire Medical Center notified dispatch that a gunshot victim was in the emergency room. Officers were able to interview the 33-year-old Pittsfield resident who had been shot in the foot.

The Pittsfield Police Detective Unit will continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lt. Michael Maddalena at 448-9705, ext. 574.