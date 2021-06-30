Pittsfield police arrest juvenile for possession of loaded firearm

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was arrested in Pittsfield Tuesday for having a loaded firearm in his possession.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, officers received a noise complaint around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday morning at the McKay Street Parking Deck. When they arrived to the area, three juvenile boys were seen loitering on the top level, one was operating a vehicle. One of the officers made observations that indicated the person operating the vehicle could be in possession of a weapon. A second officer came to assist and was able to identify a firearm on the juvenile’s waistband. He was then arrested.

The other two juveniles began yelling at the officers and then ran away but were located on a lower level of the parking deck and detained. Police checked the area and found several baggies of heroin, which police believe may have been discarded as they ran. However, due to the fact that they were not found in their possession, the two juveniles were not charged with anything and returned to the custody of their parents.

The juvenile with the firearm was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license and two counts of possession of ammunition with an FID card. He was arraigned and held without bail. A dangerousness hearing has been scheduled for July 1st.