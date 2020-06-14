Pittsfield police arrest man allegedly involved shooting incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police have arrested a man accused of being involved in a shooting Friday night.

According to a news release sent by The Pittsfield Police Department, 27-year-old Dan Kessler was arrested while officers were investigating a shooting on Francis Avenue around 12:11 p.m.

Police said officers were called to that area after a ShotSpotter was activated. When officers arrived, evidence of a shooting was found and a loaded firearm was also recovered. An investigation uncovered at least two individuals were most likely firing at one another. Officers later learned a 26-year-old man was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

When officers arrested Kessler for his involvement in the shooting, he claimed he had been shot in the leg. Both Kessler and the 26-year-old have non-life-threatening injuries.

Kessler has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Pittsfield police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bassett at 413-448-9700 x529. You may also provide information anonymously by calling 413-448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).