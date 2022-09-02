PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Pittsfield Police arrested a man early Friday morning on firearms and driving violations.

A Pittsfield police officer pulled over a motor vehicle after observing it being driven erratically and crossing center lines. The vehicle’s operator, Luke Yeborh, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a license. The officer also found a loaded firearm that appeared to be assembled locally and missing a serial number.

Yeborh faces the following charges:

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Possessing ammunition without FID card

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possessing a large capacity firearm

Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Marked lanes violation

He was expected to be arraigned Friday in Central Berkshire District Court