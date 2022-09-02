PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Pittsfield Police arrested a man early Friday morning on firearms and driving violations.
A Pittsfield police officer pulled over a motor vehicle after observing it being driven erratically and crossing center lines. The vehicle’s operator, Luke Yeborh, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a license. The officer also found a loaded firearm that appeared to be assembled locally and missing a serial number.
Yeborh faces the following charges:
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Possessing ammunition without FID card
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possessing a large capacity firearm
- Possession of a large capacity feeding device
- Marked lanes violation
He was expected to be arraigned Friday in Central Berkshire District Court