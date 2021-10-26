Pittsfield Police increase patrols at schools after viral social media threat

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A social media message that has been reported to be spread nationally has been reported as a hoax by the Pittsfield Police Department.

According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Gary Traversa, a social media message that had been circulating online around the country recently gained traction among students in Pittsfield. This lead to concern about violence within the Pittsfield Public School community.

The Pittsfield Police Department reports that this threat is non-credible and consistent with the already known nationwide hoax. In an abundance of caution, the Pittsfield Police Department has officers patrolling the Pittsfield Public Schools Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this threat is encouraged to contact the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706.