PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred Tuesday on Second Street.

According to Pittsfield Police, 33-year-old Shaquanna Turnage of Pittsfield was walking southbound in the roadway when she was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck also heading southbound in the area of 194 Second Street. The truck was operated by 65-year-old Jeffrey Miles of Pittsfield.

While Miles remained unharmed, Turnage suffered severe injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for further medical treatment.

Charges are pending against Jeffrey Miles as the Pittsfield Police Traffic Unit continues to investigate the accident. Officer David Hallas is overseeing the investigation and is asking anyone with information pertaining to the incident to contact him at (413) 448-9700 Ext. 560.