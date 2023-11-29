PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night at NBT Bank on Merrill Road.

According to police, at approximately 5 p.m., police received report of an armed robbery at NBT Bank, located at 609 Merrill Road. The suspect, described as a white male, entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash.

The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, fleeing in an unknown direction. Police added that no injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity is urged to contact Detective Goodrich at (413) 448-9700 x554. Individuals can also share information anonymously through the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and their message to TIP411 (847411).