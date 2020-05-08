Watch Live
Pittsfield Police investigating shooting on Elm Street, one arrested

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department arrested a man from the Springfield area for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Elm Street Thursday night.

According to Pittsfield Lieutenant John Soules, officers were called to the area of Palmer’s Variety at 221 Elm Street for a report of shots fired at 10:05 p.m. Officers discovered that two cars had been involved in an altercation involving a crash.

Soules said according to witnesses, a passenger, later identified as 27-year-old William Hennessey from Springfield, fired multiple rounds at the other vehicle. Officers located gunfire damage on the vehicle and a handgun and ammunition that were found later a short distance away from the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Hennessey is charged with the following:

  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Police are still investigating the shooting and are looking for the public’s help for more information. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. You can also provide information anonymously by calling the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411.

