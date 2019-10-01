Pittsfield Police investigating shooting on Parker Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One person was shot in the area of Springside Avenue and Parker Street in Pittsfield on Monday night.

Pittsfield Police Detective Lieutenant Michael Maddalena told 22News, when officers arrived at the area they found 28-year-old David Moody Jr. in the driver’s seat of an SUV in front of a Parker Street residence.

Maddalena said Moody was shot multiple times and treated at the location then taken to Berkshire Medical Center for serious but not life threatening injuries.

Detectives spoke with several individuals and recovered video evidence, but are still investigating the shooting.

Maddalena said there is no indication that the safety of the general public is at risk.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have any information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ignacio Matos at 413-448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously to the Detective Bureau Tips Hotline at 413-448-9706, or by texting “PITTIP” plus your message to TIP411 (847411).