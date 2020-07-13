Pittsfield police investigating two separate shootings believed to be related

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are investigating two shootings after two separate ShotSpotters were activated Sunday night.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, officers were called to the first ShotSpotter activation in the parking lot of the Berkshire Peak apartment complex at 341 West Street around 9 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and South John Street.

Police said shell casings were found at both locations and early signs indicated both incidents are related. After an investigation, police believe at least two individuals were shooting at one another at each location. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705 or Detective Bertelli-Hunt at 413-448-9700 ext. 532.

MAP: West Street

MAP: Columbus Ave & South John Street